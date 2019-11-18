Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MEUU LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Nov-2019 / 10:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 134.0871 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11104378 CODE: MEUU LN ISIN: FR0010261198 ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUU LN Sequence No.: 29751 EQS News ID: 915041 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 18, 2019 04:54 ET (09:54 GMT)