As from November 19, 2019, subscription rights (TR) issued by Nordic Iron Ore AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until December 5, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights (TR) ------------------------------------------ Short name: NIO TR ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013460508 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 185139 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ As from November 19, 2019, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Nordic Iron Ore AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: NIO BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013460516 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 185140 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Wildeco Ekonomisk Information AB. For further information, please call Wildeco on +46 8 545 271 00.