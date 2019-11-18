Biedermann Motech, the leader in pedicle screw technology and pioneer in the spinal market for more than 30 years, today announced the publication of initial clinical data in relation to its iMAS360 Procedure.

The abstract with the title "Evaluation of the safety and feasibility of a new interpedicular microinvasive surgical technique (iMAS) for transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF)" was published in the November 2019 edition of the European Spine Journal and will be presented at the upcoming Annual Meeting of the German Spine Society (DWG) in Munich, Germany on November 29, 2019. The aim of the study is the evaluation of the introduction of this new surgical technique in clinical routine and safety assessment in a first group of 48 patients. Authors of the study are neurosurgeon PD Dr. Ali Reza Fathi, Aarau, Switzerland and spine, pelvic and trauma surgeon Prof. Dr. Marius Keel, Zurich, Switzerland.

iMAS360 is a mini-open, microsurgical 360 fusion procedure for the lumbar spine, which was developed by neurosurgeon Dr. Robert Masson, Orlando and incorporates advanced implants and instrumentation to create a less invasive, muscle sparing procedure that allows for anterior and posterior fusion, decompression, and restoration of lordosis through a small, midline skin incision. More information on the fully integrated procedural solution can be found under www.iMAS360.com.

According to the study, the feasibility and safety was determined to be comparable with existing minimal invasive TLIF techniques. Advantages include the possibility of implant placement prior to decompression of neural structures, a small central access with minimal muscle preparation, working without K-wires and screw extensions, early mobilization of patients, and low blood loss.

"We know that additional longer term data and bigger patient groups are needed to be able to fully appreciate this new procedural solution, but this initial data is promising," said PD Dr. Ali Reza Fathi.

"We have seen that there is a natural progression in every surgical specialty from open surgery to less invasive solutions, provided that they can deliver comparable and ideally superior outcomes and we believe that this study is an important milestone in the scientific evaluation of the iMAS360 Procedure when compared to traditional open and MIS TLIF procedures," said Markku Biedermann, Chairman of Biedermann Motech, Inc.

iMAS360 features the MOSS 100 Modular Pedicle Screw System, the TELIX KSteerable Interbody System and the DELTA XS Screw Shank Based Retractor System, which are fully integrated into the workflow of the procedure. The unique and proprietary technologies incorporated into these systems are licensed from Biedermann Technologies GmbH Co. KG, a company which holds a broad and extensive patent and technology portfolio, and are exclusively available through Biedermann Motech.

The abstract of the study was published in the November 2019 edition of the European Spine Journal https://doi.org/10.1007/s00586-019-06170-3 and will be presented at the Annual Meeting of the German Spine Society (DWG) in Munich on Friday, November 29, 2019.

About Biedermann Motech

Biedermann Motech is a mid-sized, family owned group of companies with headquarters in Germany (Villingen-Schwenningen) and the USA (Miami) whose roots go back to 1916. Since then, the focus has been on working in synergy with world-class surgeons to solve significant clinical challenges through the development of next generation technologies. The core competency is the development, production, and distribution of innovative implants and instruments for spinal and extremity surgery. Biedermann Motech researches, develops, manufactures and distributes high-quality implant systems in collaboration with healthcare professionals, technology partners, scientific institutions and specialized companies with the goal of achieving improved clinical outcomes. For more information about Biedermann Motech please visit: www.biedermann.com

About Biedermann Technologies

Biedermann Technologies GmbH Co. KG (www.biedermann-technologies.com) is a privately held company based in Germany (Donaueschingen) and is the owner and guardian of a substantial patent and technology portfolio for specialized orthopedic markets. For the last 25 years, Biedermann Technologies has successfully licensed numerous patents and related technologies to several key players in the orthopedic and neurosurgical field.

