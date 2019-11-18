

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Fang Holdings Limited (SFUN) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $0.73 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $10.22 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $67.55 million from $60.42 million last year.



Fang Holdings Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $0.73 Mln. vs. $10.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.01 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $67.55 Mln vs. $60.42 Mln last year.



