Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 15-November-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 353.41p INCLUDING current year revenue 361.97p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 347.35p INCLUDING current year revenue 355.91p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---