Northwest Analytics Appoints Peter Guilfoyle Chief Executive Officer, President and Director Effective November 12, 2019

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Analytics' board of directors announced that Peter Guilfoyle has been appointed chief executive officer, president and director. Robert Ward, former CEO, will assume an advisory role. These changes were effective November 12, 2019.

Guilfoyle was the Vice President of Marketing for Northwest Analytics. In that role, Guilfoyle drove the company to the #1 ranking in unaided brand awareness for manufacturing analytics companies in a recent market survey (Publitek, Nov. 2018); and positioned the company's flagship platform, NWA Focus EMI, as the foundation for Industry 4.0 and digital transformation initiatives for global manufacturers.

"Peter is the right person to lead Northwest Analytics, given his strong command of the business and proven ability to drive results and win against larger competitors," said the board's chairman Cliff Yee. "Northwest Analytics is incredibly well positioned to continue to capture market share, innovate analytics solutions that uniquely enable our customers' success, and deliver sustainable revenue growth."

Guilfoyle stated, "With the gains to be made in manufacturing by embracing Industry 4.0 and digital transformation, Northwest Analytics and the NWA Focus EMI platform are uniquely positioned to not only provide the foundation for those programs, but also enable their scale across the enterprise. We are excited to be a key to our customers' long-term health and success."

Prior to joining Northwest Analytics in 2010, Guilfoyle was executive vice president at Coaxis and Viewpoint Software. He holds a Bachelor and Master of Science from Virginia Commonwealth University.

About Northwest Analytics

Northwest Analytics is the leading provider of Industry 4.0 manufacturing analytics solutions for manufacturers, delivering process decision guidance for 35% of the Forbes 1000 manufacturers and more than 3,000 manufacturing customers worldwide. Northwest Analytics is focused exclusively on enabling better operational visibility and analytics-based decision making for manufacturers, providing a powerful, easy-to-use suite of manufacturing analytics solutions that emphasize enterprise-wide integration, scalability and sustainability. Northwest Analytics is the partner-of-choice when it comes to helping its customers increase operating efficiencies and throughput, while delivering a fast and effective ROI. For more information, visit www.nwasoft.com.

Media Contact:

Tara Sybrant

Northwest Analytics

Marketing Director

503-224-7727 ext 112

Language English