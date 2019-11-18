DriveNets Recognized as Winner in Next Gen Deployment Wireline Category by Questex's Fierce Innovation Awards - Telecom Edition 2019

DriveNets honored amongst winners across 11 different categories in the Innovation Report highlighting the best products, services, and innovations of the year

RA'ANANA, Israel, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveNets announced today that it has been selected as a winner in this year's Fierce Innovation Awards - Telecom Edition, a peer reviewed awards program from the publisher of FierceWireless and FierceTelecom. The competition highlights the advances in service and equipment developments unveiled during the past 12 months. DriveNets was recognized as a winner in the category of Next Gen Deployment Wireline.

DriveNets was selected as a winner for its innovative, industry leading product, Network Cloud.

"DriveNets is honored to be recognized by such industry experts for our unique offering to the communications service providers network space. We are thrilled to see that our disaggregated network cloud solution is upending the traditional market, gaining wider acceptance as the network architectural model for the future. DriveNets Network Cloud is changing the way Service Providers build and scale their networks, and substantially improving their profitability model," said Ido Susan, CEO and Co-founder of DriveNets.

DriveNets' Network Cloud introduces a radical new way to build networks based on the disaggregation of hardware and software and use of standard networking white boxes. It applies hyperscale cloud architecture to service providers' networks, radically simplifying the network's operational model, and enabling extreme growth, rapid service innovation and greater service profitability.

DriveNets recently announced that its Network Cloud product is the first solution on the market that supports the distributed disaggregated chassis (DDC) white box architecture for Service Provider-Class Routers, which was submitted to the Open Compute Project (OCP) by AT&T in September. Another example of industry validation of the disaggregated solution.

Finalists' applications for the Fierce Innovation Awards were reviewed by an exclusive panel of executives from major telecommunications companies including Verizon, Sprint, Telia Carrier AB, Mobile Ecosystem, Recon Analytics, iGR, Mobile Experts, Inc., and Senza Fili. All applications were evaluated based on the following criteria: ease of use/ROI, effectiveness, technical innovation, competitive advantage, and financial impact. A full list of judges can be found at https://fiercetelecomawards.secure-platform.com/a/page/judges

Winners were announced in the 2019 Innovation Report published by FierceWireless on Thursday, November 14th.

About DriveNets

DriveNets was founded by Ido Susan and Hillel Kobrinsky, two successful Telco entrepreneurs. Susan previously co-founded Intucell, the company that invented the Self Optimizing Network (SON) which was acquired by Cisco in 2013 for $475 million. Kobrinsky founded the web conferencing specialist, Interwise, which was acquired by AT&T for $121 million.

DriveNets helps Communications Service Providers (CSPs) take advantage of the greatest demand surge in Telco history, substantially growing their profitability by changing their technological and economic models. DriveNets' solution - Network Cloud changes the traditional networking architecture that has been in place for the past twenty years by adapting the architectural model of hyperscalers to Telco-grade networking. Network Cloud is a cloud-native software that runs over standard white-boxes, radically simplifying the network's operational model, offering Telco-scale performance at a much lower cost.

About Questex

At Questex , we are passionate about driving business outcomes. We connect buyers and sellers and help both achieve their goals. We are online, on devices and live with experiential engagements. We understand the buyer's behavior and evolving needs and connect them with the seller through continual touchpoints. From discovery through purchase and purchase through advocacy, we supply unmatched access, insight, engagement and turnkey solutions all in one place.

Media Contact

Judith Arkush

+972-52-351-7698

judith@siliconvpr.com