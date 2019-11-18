TrueCar Inc Wants to Change the Way You Car-Shop
The traditional way to shop for a car by visiting multiple dealerships and haggling for the best price will fade with time, and a forward-thinking company like TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) is a good bet on that change.
Say you have a car purchase in mind. Now, instead of venturing to a dealer and debating for hours for the best price, TrueCar employs proprietary data and analytics via a digital platform to enable you to find out what other buyers paid for the same car.
Once the price discovery process is completed, the TrueCar platform allows dealers to send you a discounted price and incentives. In other.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
The traditional way to shop for a car by visiting multiple dealerships and haggling for the best price will fade with time, and a forward-thinking company like TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) is a good bet on that change.
Say you have a car purchase in mind. Now, instead of venturing to a dealer and debating for hours for the best price, TrueCar employs proprietary data and analytics via a digital platform to enable you to find out what other buyers paid for the same car.
Once the price discovery process is completed, the TrueCar platform allows dealers to send you a discounted price and incentives. In other.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...