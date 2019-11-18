

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Professional services provider Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (JEC) on Monday announced the expansion of leadership roles for Bob Pragada and Kevin Berryman, effective December 1, 2019.



Pragada will be appointed President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Jacobs and will oversee all global operations. Pragada will also continue to directly lead the Buildings, Infrastructure and Advanced Facilities (BIAF) business. Pragada joined Jacobs in 2006, holding several senior management positions over nine years.



Dawne Hickton, Executive Vice President and COO of the Aerospace, Technology and Nuclear (ATN) business, will report to Pragada.



Together, Pragada and Hickton will lead their organizations in providing Jacobs' clients with unparalleled solutions across all markets. Jacobs will continue to report financial results as two lines of business.



Berryman will be appointed President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He currently serves as Executive Vice President and CFO. In his expanded role, Berryman will oversee Jacobs Digital and Information Technology, and continue to lead finance and treasury, investor relations and communications, strategy, M&A and internal audit. Berryman joined Jacobs in 2015 as CFO.



