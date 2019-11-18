Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 18.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864215 ISIN: US4698141078 Ticker-Symbol: JEG 
Frankfurt
18.11.19
08:04 Uhr
85,00 Euro
-1,00
-1,16 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
85,00
85,50
15:04
85,00
85,50
14:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JACOBS ENGINEERING
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC85,00-1,16 %