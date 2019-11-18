

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) announced that SunExpress is exercising options for 10 additional Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplanes. The purchase is valued at $1.2 billion according to list prices. The 737 MAX 8 is part of a family of airplanes that offer 130 to 230 seats and the ability to fly up to 3,850 nautical miles.



SunExpress, a holiday specialist, offers non-stop services between Europe and Turkey, as well as to popular holiday destinations on the Mediterranean, the Black Sea, North Africa and the Red Sea coasts.



