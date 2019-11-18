Awakenings Treatment Center: Awakenings Partners with Dr. Deena Manion Noted therapist appears regularly on 'Dr. Phil'

AGOURA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2019 / Awakenings Treatment Center has partnered with renowned therapist Dr. Deena Manion, in their shared goal of providing the most robust care available to individuals with co-occurring disorders. For more on Awakenings, visit awakeningstreatment.com.

Dr. Manion and Awakenings founder Dr. Shari Corbitt both are doctors of psychology with long histories of complex client-based care for individuals struggling with primary mental health challenges, chronic pain, eating disorders and/or addictions. Both Manion and Corbitt share a core belief that many of these human challenges are interconnected. Both have a history of making decisions based on the needs of their clients and not on their ability to pay. Both have succeeded over the years in helping to heal thousands in the process of arriving at the tops of their fields.

A therapist since 1993 and now a highly regarded doctor of psychology and licensed clinical social worker, Manion appears often on TV talk shows including as a frequent contributor, as clinical expert and treatment coordinator, on the popular syndicated "Dr. Phil" show, hosted by Dr. Phillip C. McGraw. A regular on the show for 15 of its 18 years, Manion said she's moved by how much McGraw "genuinely cares about his guests' well-being and truly wants results, which is why he works to get them into the best treatment centers around the country." With McGraw's blessing, Manion is now guiding guests on "Dr. Phil" to Awakenings, where she works with clients in the co-occurring disorders track.

Awakenings, under Dr. Corbitt's leadership, has grown in a decade from a dream to a sprawling, 13,000-square-foot state-of-the-art intensive outpatient care facility spanning most of the second story of a large office building in Agoura Hills. Within its walls is a labyrinth of warmly lighted, serene and inviting rooms upon rooms carefully crafted to meet the individual needs of clients and to guide their paths to healing. Awakenings uses a holistic approach including alternative therapies such as breath work, meditation and mindfulness as well as the latest in neurofeedback.

It's the perfect place for her clients, Manion said. "I think with the world that we're living in today, which has found its shady places, to align with a place that has the right mission and goals, which are client-driven and not financially or insurance-driven, is really, honestly, unfortunately rare," Manion said. "When you find it, it's wonderful. Shari is the real deal, and I know that exactly what they say they do is what they do … and so the clients are going to get better."

Manion also was moved to Awakenings by synergy. Both she and Corbitt have worked in leadership roles at elite residential care facilities, primarily dealing with addiction, and both evolved naturally to where they could chart their own courses - toward broader individual outpatient care.

They also share some geography - Manion as a native of Greenwich, Connecticut, who once worked in White Plains, New York, literally across the street from where Corbitt also worked at the exact same time. In addition, Corbitt had once lived in Greenwich. The women discovered their coincidental histories on the West Coast, where they both landed in the same occupation and formed a friendship over the years.

"We had these personal commonalities, and she was a friend of mine," Manion said. "When I was coming out of my last situation, I really wanted to work more directly with clients, and to really strive for healing. … When I came to Awakenings and saw what they were doing, I just knew it was right."

