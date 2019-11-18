Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave launches service app to support the shopping center business community

Wereldhave launches service app to support the shopping centerbusiness community

Schiphol, November 18th 2019 - Wereldhave partners with Chainels and launches flow by Wereldhave. This service platform empowers all business partners in the eco-system of Wereldhave shopping centers to benefit from real-time information and data sharing. It provides access to commercial opportunities, reduces effort and time on handling technical issues, staff-recruitment and optimizes day-to-day store management all in one place.

After the successful use of the Chainels platform in 16 Dutch Wereldhave centers, the time was right to collaborate and create the tailormade service platform flow by Wereldhave. The first pilot was launched in September 2019 in Shopping 1, Genk and the service has been rolled out to four more Belgian centers since then. All other Wereldhave center communities will be supported with flow by Wereldhave in the first half of 2020. The future development of the platform will be based on tenant needs and data driven insights.

Tim Smeets, Head of Digital Transformation: "The launch of flow by Wereldhave is an example of how we want to build a full-service platform of the future. Using the digital expertise of Chainels, our centers will be more effective in providing tenant services and communication. The next step lies in better usage and sharing of data and insights to optimize the tenant-landlord relationship. flow is just one of the services Wereldhave will develop to continuously create a better everyday life for consumers and tenants."

"We value our partnership with Wereldhave, which is focused on optimizing center operations and creating a more sustainable tenant-landlord relationship. It sets an example for future collaborations in the evolving retail environment.', according to Sander Verseput, COO and Founder of Chainels.

