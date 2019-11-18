Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 18.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A114TW ISIN: CA21852Q4043 Ticker-Symbol: 7C6 
Frankfurt
18.11.19
08:00 Uhr
0,016 Euro
-0,004
-17,95 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CORDOBA MINERALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CORDOBA MINERALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,026
0,039
13:47
0,031
0,037
13:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CORDOBA MINERALS
CORDOBA MINERALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CORDOBA MINERALS CORP0,016-17,95 %