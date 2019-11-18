C$11 million JCHX investment to advance the San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project in Colombia

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2019) - Eric Finlayson, President of High Power Exploration Inc. ("HPX"), announced today that JCHX Mining Management Co., Ltd. ("JCHX") will acquire a 19.9% interest in Cordoba Minerals for C$11 million, with proceeds to be used to advance Cordoba's San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project in Colombia.

For full details of the investment, refer to Cordoba's November 18, 2019 news release: http://www.cordobaminerals.com/news/2019/cordoba-minerals-announces-strategic-cooperation-and-investment-agreement-with-jchx.

Mr. Finlayson said: "I am delighted that JCHX has joined HPX as a key shareholder in Cordoba. JCHX has renowned global experience in mine development and construction and we are very pleased to have them as a co-investor on the San Matias Project in Colombia. We are looking forward to advancing San Matias with a view to delivering Colombia's next major copper-gold mine."

Upon completion of the strategic investment by JCHX, HPX's ownership of Cordoba will reduce to approximately 60% from the current 75%.

About HPX

HPX is a privately-owned, U.S.-domiciled mineral exploration and development company with an operating office in Vancouver, Canada. HPX has a highly experienced board and management team led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Friedland; Co-Chairman Egizio Bianchini, former Co-Head of the BMO Global Metals & Mining Group and Vice Chairman of BMO Capital Markets; President Eric Finlayson, a former head of exploration at Rio Tinto; and Vice President of Exploration Charles Forster, co-discoverer of the giant Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia. For further information, please visit www.hpxploration.com.

