JAKARTA, Nov 18, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Wintermar has signed agreements to provide 2 PSVs to provide deck and cargo supply runs to support the drilling operations of a major oil and gas company in Eastern Indonesia.At a ceremony marking the event last week, Sugiman Layanto, Managing Director of PT Wintermar Offshore Marine Tbk said, "Wintermar is proud to be selected as a marine partner for this significant long-term project. The project requires Dynamic Positioning 2 (DP2) operations while the vessels are approaching the rig. With our long experience in offshore deep water drilling campaigns since 2011, we are confident to be able to meet the high standards required for this campaign. We are committed to support SKK Migas to increase the oil and gas lifting in Indonesia. To aid regional development, Wintermar has started a crew development program and now have Papuan crew on board our high Value vessels."SKK Migas Deputy of Procurement Control, Mr. Tunggal, said, "SKK Migas is pleased to work with Wintermar for this long term cooperation to achieve our target for oil and gas lifting. This project also aims to develop the regional capability and expand the local workplace and market. We note the commitment of our partners to use local crew and develop supporting industries in the operations area which will help achieve our aim."Mr. Erwin Suryadi, SKK Migas Head of Goods and Services Procurement Management Division, added, "The Papuan Development program in this Contract aims to develop local shipyards and use local Papuan crew members. This is an important contribution of the upstream oil and gas industry to build infrastructure in eastern Indonesia. The gradual improvement of infrastructure will help the community to get better access to services."About Wintermar Offshore Marine GroupWintermar Offshore Marine Group (WINS.JK), developed over 40 years with a track record of quality that is both a source of pride and responsibility that we are dedicated to upholding, sails a fleet of more than 70 Offshore Support Vessels ready for long term as well as spot charters. All operated by experienced Indonesian crew, tracked by satellite systems and monitored in real time by shore-based Vessel Teams.In 2011, Wintermar became the first shipping company in Indonesia to be certified with an Integrated Management System by Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance, comprising ISO 9001:2008 (Quality), ISO14001:2004 (Environment) and OHSAS 18001:2007 (Occupational Health and Safety). For more information, please visit www.wintermar.com.