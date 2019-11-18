Heat Biologics, Inc.: Heat Biologics Announces Additional Top Line Phase 2 Data of HS-110 plus Nivolumab in Advanced NSCLC Patients at AACR Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy Conference

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2019 / Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX), a biopharmaceutical company developing immunotherapies designed to activate a patient's immune system against cancer, today announced that top line data from its ongoing Phase 2 trial of HS-110 will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Special Conference on Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy.

The poster, titled "Viagenpumatucel-L (HS-110) plus nivolumab in previously-treated patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)," will be presented starting at 4:30PM Eastern Time on November 19, 2019.

The AACR Special Conference on Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy is being held at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston on November 17-20, 2019.

About AACR Special Conference on Tumor Immunology

The AACR Special Conference on Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy is designed to integrate multidisciplinary facets of basic cancer immunology and immunotherapy to broaden our understanding of ways to harness the immune system to treat cancer. The hallmark of this series is also to encourage the effective exchange of ideas between basic cancer immunologists, nonimmunologists, and clinical oncologists in order to develop approaches that translate to outcomes. This year's program will feature international leaders in the field, who will expand our knowledge of the microbiome, adverse immunologic events, imaging and other new technologies, genetics and epigenomics of immuno-oncology, and immunologic signaling pathways. These world-renowned oncologists and researchers will offer their insights on novel cell therapies, biomarkers, vaccines, and adjuvants, all in the pursuit of understanding tumor evolution and creating better treatments.

About Heat Biologics, Inc.

Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company developing immunotherapies designed to activate a patient's immune system against cancer using CD8+ "Killer" T-cells. HS-110 is the Company's first biologic product candidate in a series of proprietary immunotherapies designed to stimulate a patient's own T-cells to attack cancer. Heat has completed enrollment in its Phase 2 clinical trial for advanced non-small cell lung cancer, in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's nivolumab (Opdivo®) or with Merck's pembrolizumab (Keytruda®). Pelican Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Heat, is focused on the development of co-stimulatory monoclonal antibody and fusion protein-based therapies designed to activate the immune system. Heat also has numerous pre-clinical programs at various stages of development. For more information, please visit www.heatbio.com.

