Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDEX) ("the Company"), a company that specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic and maxocranial facial markets. CEO of the Company, Richard Van Kirk, joins Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by noting that the Company has achieved revenues of over $7 million for two consecutive quarters. "We're all very pleased. It's the second quarter in a row we've set a record for revenue," said Van Kirk.

Jolly then asked about the Company's revenue potential going forward. "We've continued to focus on growing the business, so we would expect revenues to continue to increase," said Van Kirk. Jolly noted that the Company remains tremendously undervalued. Van Kirk agreed and explained that the Company continually strives to focus on executing on their business strategy to reflect strong numbers and performance.

"Where are we at in new product introductions and how are they coming along?" asked Jolly. Van Kirk shared that the Company's primary product is well into production with finished inventory in stock. "The actual shipments have been delayed," explained Van Kirk, adding that the delay will allow the Company to make minor adjustments to ensure that the product will pair well with existing customer systems.

The conversation then turned to the Company's international expansion. Van Kirk shared that the Company currently operates within the United States, but is planning on expanding internationally in the near future. "We're fortunate that some of our customers have markets overseas," said Van Kirk. "There's just some extra time involved these days in terms of getting certain markings and approvals overseas," he added. "Our customers want to ship and distribute there," he said. "Everyone is committed to do it and is just waiting to get their documents approved and start shipping products."

"What is your biggest focus right now going forward?" asked Jolly. "My biggest focus is new product development," replied Van Kirk. "I've made no secret that we have aggressive growth plans," he added, sharing that he continually strives to help push the Company's projects through as efficiently as possible. "It's really important. We want to grow this thing," said Van Kirk.

Jolly then commented on the Company's significant 2019 revenue growth compared to 2018. Van Kirk explained that the Company was challenged by one of its larger customers to increase its production on repair units from 30-40 units per month to 250 units per month. "We took the challenge and ramped up even more quickly than they had anticipated," shared Van Kirk, adding that the successful ramp up was beneficial for both the Company and the customer. "We've done a pretty good job of demonstrating that we can adapt and adjust and ramp up to customer needs," said Van Kirk.

To close the interview, Van Kirk thanked listeners and shareholders for their continued interest and support, and shared that the Company is focused on following an aggressive growth strategy with a strong emphasis on new product development.

To hear Richard Van Kirk's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7427255-pro-dex-inc-discusses-new-product-development-strategies-with-the-stock-day-podcast

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Pro-Dex, Inc.:

Pro-Dex, Inc. specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic and maxocranial facial markets. We have patented adoptive torque-limiting software and proprietary sealing solutions which appeal to our customers, primarily medical device distributors. Pro-Dex also sells rotary air motors to a wide range of industries. Pro-Dex's products are found in hospitals and medical engineering labs around the world. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.pro-dex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein concerning the Company's plans, growth and strategies may include 'forward-looking statements' within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments, and future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those suggested as a result of various factors. Interested parties should refer to the disclosure concerning the operational and business concerns of the Company set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Richard L. Van Kirk, Chief Executive Officer

(949) 769-3200

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

602-441-3474

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49824