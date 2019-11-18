The sports coaching market size is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Technological integration in sports coaching is one of the major reasons for the sports coaching market growth. Several vendors in the market are enhancing their coaching facilities with the help of integration of technologies such as virtual reality and analytics. For instance, TENVIC, a sport coaching vendor, uses two main sport coaching platforms the academy management system and video analytic platform to train players. With the integration of video analytics platform, coaches can remotely review uploaded clips, and provide online feedback on areas of strength or improvement.

As per Technavio, the increasing online presence of sports coaching vendors will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Sports Coaching Market: Increasing Online Presence of Sports Coaching Vendors

Sports coaching vendors are increasingly expanding their online presence. With the advent of the Internet and smartphones, it is essential for vendors to establish their online presence. Moreover, sports coaching vendors can also use their websites to post digital coaching content such as videos and blogs to assist athletes. TENVIC, and ISM Sports are some of the vendors with online websites.

"Apart from the increasing online presence of sports coaching vendors, other factors such as the increase in the number of sporting events, and the introduction of neuro-sport training will have a significant impact on the growth of the sports coaching market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Sports Coaching Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the sports coaching market by type (sports camps and personalized training, and recreational camps) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The North American region led the sports coaching market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The growth of the sports coaching market share in North America can be attributed to several factors such as the constant rise in sports participation, government initiatives to promote sports participation among people, and increasing awareness about fitness and healthy lifestyle among the population.

