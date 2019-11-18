Q319 results were dominated by previously announced accounting irregularities in the Mexico, Panama and Colombia divisions. These have been confirmed as one off and confined to H119 but, as a direct result, management has lowered FY19 EBITDA guidance by c €10m to €250-255m (pre-IFRS 16). As a positive, the Spanish division is developing strongly, with encouraging momentum in online. Codere's focus is now on refinancing the senior notes and rebuilding trust with the investment community. We have lowered our FY19 EBITDA by 8.7% and our FY20 EBITDA by 8.0%. The stock is very illiquid and trades at 4.2x EV/EBITDA for FY20e, which is at a deep discount to peers.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...