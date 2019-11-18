The set-top-box market size is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The digitalization of cable networks is one of the major reasons for the set-top-box market growth. Digitalization has increasingly become prominent in several countries as it helps enhance the quality of cable networks and enables the network operators to record the number of subscribers. Furthermore, government regulations mandating the digitization of cable networks in emerging economies have pushed demand for STBs in these countries. The installation of STBs ensures transparency as the government can estimate the number of households that have access to cable networks. The cable operators will thus, be liable to pay taxes for broadcasting content.

As per Technavio, the development of integrated STBs will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Set-Top-Box Market: Development of Integrated STBs

Various TV manufacturers are developing TVs integrated with STBs. These TVs ensure clutter-free installation as the number of wire sets within a single device is limited. The TVs are designed to integrate a digital satellite tuner, which allows the reception of DTH signal without the need for an external STB. These TVs offer access to social media and online video streaming platforms. Additionally, they offer better storage options with capacities up to 2TB. The integration of STBs will help reduce signal loss while offering a single remote solution with an intuitive user guide.

"Apart from the development of integrated STBs, other factors such as the integration of motion sensors in STBs, and changes in design and technological advances will have a significant impact on the growth of the set-top-box market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Set-Top-Box Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the set-top-box market by type (satellite STB, DTT STB, IPTV STB, OTT STB, and cable STB), and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the set-top-box market in 2017, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The growth of the set-top-box market share in APAC is attributed to several factors such as the increased shipment of TV units, rapid digitization, and the increasing penetration of UHD STBs in the region.

