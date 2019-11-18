A Smart Packaging Total Solution Will Enhance Customer Experience and Unlock New Reduce-and-Reuse Initiatives; Battery-Free Versions Possible in the Future

E Ink Holdings, "E Ink" (8069.TW), the leading innovator of electronic ink technology, and RyPax Wing Fat Inc., "RyPax", the pioneering molded fiber packaging specialist, announced today that they will be showing smart and sustainable packaging prototypes for pharmaceutical applications at the AIPIA World Congress, taking place November 18-19 at the Amsterdam Conference Centre Beurs van Berlage in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005534/en/

E Ink and RyPax Wing Fat Work in Partnership to Showcase Smart Pharmaceutical Packaging Concepts at AIPIA World Congress 2019 (Photo: Business Wire)

The smart packaging market was valued at USD 35.33 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 44.39 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.19% over the forecast period of 2019-2024. As consumers become more technologically savvy and demand more data, they expect more from the products they purchase. Smart packaging helps to engage these consumers by providing them assurance about the authenticity of the product, giving easier access to product information, and supporting their efforts to go green.

E Ink's ePaper is a digital display that can show critical information on the product in both text and graphics, adding clarity to user instructions to improve patient adherence and alert the user about product status or warnings to ensure the drug is safe to use. ePaper serves as the ideal electronic communication medium by integrating with electronics, such as sensors, to monitor and verify the product status, and to create a connected, interactive user interface on the product or packaging. With its thin, durable and flexible structure, ePaper displays can be easily added onto the current packaging without significantly changing the box or bottle's thickness or weight; or it can be incorporated as a module into reusable packaging.

"RyPax is proud to form a strategic partnership with the market leader for ePaper displays, E Ink, to pioneer the use of their smart packaging technology on our sustainable packaging. As consumers become more technologically advanced and socially aware of the need to be green, the integration of E Ink displays on our reusable and refillable RyPax molded fiber packaging can help support sustainability efforts while providing easy access to product information," said Alvin Lim, CEO of RyPax. "We envision this exciting integrated packaging solution to be rolled out to our pharmaceutical and electronics clients as soon as next quarter and we look forward to providing our clients with enhanced value and improved product packaging efficiency."

E Ink's ePaper film consumes minimum power while displaying always-on information and can be powered by wireless energy harvesting (battery-less) or by using a thin battery with longer battery life. E Ink's new low-voltage (5V) film further decreases the power required for label updates, and allows battery-less or paper battery powered flexible smart labels.

"We look forward to creating with RyPax the next generation of smart packaging solutions to assist our customers with their reduce-and-reuse initiatives. Instead of printing out all pages of pharmaceutical booklets in every language, we can reduce paper waste by displaying and "reprinting" market-relevant or personalized content in one single ePaper display," said FY Gan, Executive Vice President of Business Center at E Ink. "E Ink displays can show messages sent through smart features such as monitoring and alerting, and deliver on-product, relevant content to enhance the user engagement. This is a game changer for not only the pharmaceutical industry, but for a wide range of smart packaging applications to deliver the best customer experience."

As one of the pioneer digitalized, smart pharmaceutical packaging providers in the China market, E Ink and RyPax are seeking partners to co-create the ecosystem for smart and sustainable/reusable packaging. The Companies are hosting two presentations at the AIPIA World Congress: "Smart Reusable Label with Digital Display" by E Ink on November 18, and "Sustainability in smart packaging: offering a wholesome consumer experience while going green" by RyPax on November 19.

About RyPax

RyPax is the pioneering molded fiber packaging specialist that is committed to being environmentally-friendly. RyPax products are fully recyclable, biodegradable and only made from materials sourced from responsible, green suppliers. RyPax produces custom molded fiber products in a wide range of applications ranging from cosmetic to industrial; meeting the needs of clients from various industries including pharmaceutical, beauty and electronics. RyPax is now also able to take sustainable packaging to new heights with TecPax an innovative smart packaging solution. This amazing new technology will enable clients to make life better for their consumers as well as to perform their business functions more effectively and efficiently. RyPax also has the engineering, design and logistics resources to meet clients' needs every step of the way from designing unique prototypes to manufacturing and delivering only the highest quality molded fiber packaging. RyPax is the international division of The Wing Fat Printing Co., Ltd and has offices and production facilities across the United States of America, Macau and China to serve clients globally. Visit www.rypax.com for more information.

About E Ink

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT's Media Lab, has transformed and defined the eReader market, enabling a new multi-billion dollar market in less than 10 years. E Ink's low power products are ideal for IoT applications ranging from retail, home, hospital, transportation and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. The Company's corporate philosophy aims to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. This vision has led to its continuous investments in the field of ePaper displays as well as expanding the use of its technologies into a number of other markets and applications including smart packaging and fashion. Its Electrophoretic Display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its Fringe Field Switching (FFS) technologies are a standard for high-end LCD displays and have been licensed to all major liquid crystal display makers in the world. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005534/en/

Contacts:

Racepoint Global

Anna Roesler, 617-624-3492

eink@racepointglobal.com