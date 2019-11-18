Wall Street's main indexes were set for a subdued open on Monday after a report stoked fresh fears over the possibility of a U.S.-China trade deal. Hopes of a resolution to the 16-month trade dispute that has roiled financial markets and throttled global growth have powered Wall Street's three indexes to multiple record highs this month. Attention this week turns to minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, where the central bank cut interest rates for the third time this year.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...