Germany requires €452 billion in public investments to modernise its infrastructure after doing too little for decades, the country's top union and industry leaders said on Monday. The country, famed for autobahns without speed limits and high-tech engineering, ranked fifth-to-last out of 28 EU countries in terms of providing digital public services. Poor mobile coverage and red tape in building out roads or wind energy are also on entrepreneurs' laundry list of complaints.

