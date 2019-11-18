

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) announced Monday that its Board of Directors has named Mike Sievert to succeed John Legere as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1, 2020. Sievert is currently serving as president, chief operating officer and a Board Director. Sievert's new title will be President and CEO.



Legere will remain a member of the Board and also continue as CEO through end of his contract on April 30, 2020 to focus on a smooth leadership transition and closing the Sprint acquisition.



This leadership transition is the culmination of a comprehensive multi-year succession planning process led by Legere and the Board of Directors for next generation of leadership at T-Mobile.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX