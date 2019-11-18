NOTICE 18.11.2019 WARRANTS LISTING OF WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to list 29 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 19.11.2019. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Finland. (HEL Warrants Extend E) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=746956