The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 18
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 15 November 2019, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 15 November 2019 94.07p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 92.27p per ordinary share
18 November 2019
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45