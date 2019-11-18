

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com (AMZN) Monday unveiled its top deals for Black Friday, which will start on Friday, November 22.



The retailer is also offering select one-time-only, amazing deals from several electronics, home, fashion, toys and more, all at discounted prices. These deals are expected to sell out, with new one-time only deals launching throughout the day on November 28 (Thanksgiving), November 29 (Black Friday) and December 2 (Cyber Monday).



Amazon's 2019 Black Friday sale will run for eight days from 00:01 on Friday 22 November until 23:59 on Friday 29 November. Ahead of that, the Amazon Black Friday Countdown Sale will run from Monday 18 November until the end of Thursday 21 November.



Amazon devices on offer include Echo Dot for just $22.00 or a 3-pack for just $64.97. All-new Echo Dot with clock is priced at just $34.99 and Echo Show 5 is priced at just $49.99.



All of Amazon's Black Friday deals can be found by visiting amazon.com/blackfriday or on the Amazon App.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX