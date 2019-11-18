Scientists at Germany's Karlsruhe Institute of Technology have received €4.5 million from the Carl Zeiss Foundation to begin a project developing an entirely new solar cell concept they say will combine the printability of organic PV, long-term stability of crystalline solar cells and ferroelectricity of lead-halide perovskites.The Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) in Germany has received funding for a project concerned with working on a fundamentally new concept for solar cells. The 'KeraSolar' - or Novel Liquid Applied Solar Cells - project will focus on new functional materials made ...

