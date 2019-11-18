A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article on competitive pricing. This blog provides comprehensive insights on:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005568/en/

Competitive pricing advantages (Graphic: Business Wire)

Choosing an ideal competitive pricing strategy for your business

Competitive pricing advantages

"Although it is a promising idea for companies to keep their own product's price lower than that of their competitors, it is never a good idea to keep the difference huge," says a pricing strategy expert at Infiniti Research.

At Infiniti Research, we help clients to uncover critical business opportunities with actionable market research insights. Request a free proposal to know how we can help your business.

You may also like to read some of our recent articles on competitive pricing:

Competitive Pricing: A Strategy to Maximize Business Profits and Achieve Growth

Building Better Competitive Pricing Infrastructure

Adopting Competitive Pricing Strategy in Healthcare: What to Keep in Mind

Competitive pricing advantages

Better positioning of the business

Competitive pricing analysis allows the business to regulate the competition by preventing the loss of customers and market share to the competitors. This is one of the most significant competitive pricing advantages, which enables you to respond to every move of your competitors.

Stable customer base

For online shoppers, pricing is one of the most crucial factors influencing their purchasing decisions. According to the pricing facts of e-commerce, online shoppers visit at least three websites before arriving at a final decision. This clearly shows that for online shoppers, pricing and price comparisons are important factors of purchase. Competitive pricing analysis promises to help you keep your customer base stable and lets your business grow by regulating and benchmarking pricing.

Want to gain a leading edge in the market in comparison to your competitors? Our competitive intelligence solution can help. Request a FREE brochure to know more about our solutions.

Maximize profits

Dynamic pricing is a sophisticated approach and stands at the top of the competitive pricing analysis methods. With the help of dynamic pricing, frequent information on competitors' pricing strategy can be obtained. This further helps to compete better in the market and maximize profits.

Improved price positioning

Competitive pricing analysis helps monitor the competition and makes changes to the prices accordingly. This analysis can be best done by automating the software since it provides an opportunity to increase the price of the product while monitoring the competitor's strategy. This can help in improving profit margins.

Read more about this and much more on Infiniti's latest blog Competitive Pricing: A Strategy to Maximize Business Profits and Achieve Growth.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005568/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us