Procurement is an umbrella term that involves several core business functions and complex processes. Therefore, it becomes imperative for organizations to consider it as a part of the organization's corporate strategy. Having an effective procurement process not only helps firms to pay the best price for goods and services but also minimizes order delays and mistakes by selecting the most reputable vendors.

At SpendEdge, we understand that every organization varies from the other in terms of their operations and requirements. Therefore, we have listed a few key steps involved in a successful procurement cycle.

Steps Involved in a Procurement Cycle

Step 1: Need recognition

A procurement cycle starts when an organization realizes the need for a good or service. The needs for the goods or services can be internal or external depending on the business model. Apart from need recognition, businesses are expected to plan a budget for procuring goods and services to avoid excess spend.

Step #2: Vendor selection

Selecting the right vendor is one of the most crucial steps in the procurement process. Companies must identify potential vendors who can meet their requirements. They should also compare services offered by vendors to gain the best value for money and associate with vendors who have a strong reputation. For detailed insights, get in touch with our analysts here!

Step #3: Internal approval

Getting approvals for the concerned department is the next step in the procurement process. Companies need to get thumbs up from the internal finance department that controls the purchase of goods and services. This step also involves creating a purchasing requisition department document and submitting it to the finance department.

