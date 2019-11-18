The data center market size in Southeast Asia is expected to post a CAGR of around 14% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The increase in the application of IoT is a major reason for the growth of the data center market in Southeast Asia. The adoption of IoT technologies is increasing significantly across the world, especially in countries such as Singapore. Some of the major adopters of IoT in Southeast Asia include the manufacturing, oil and gas, and healthcare sectors. For instance, in the healthcare industry, IoT-enabled devices can be used to monitor patients remotely. Moreover, the Government of Singapore is looking to utilize IoT technologies and the data generated by IoT-enabled devices as part of its Smart Nation Initiative. The huge amount of data generated by these devices will need to be stored in data centers, which will drive the demand for data centers in Southeast Asia.

As per Technavio, the growing focus on sustainable and clean sources of energy will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Data Center Industry in Southeast Asia: Growing Focus on Sustainable and Clean Sources of Energy

The high-power consumption and the consequent carbon footprint of data centers are a cause of concern for IT specialists and environmentalists. In addition, the high cost of electricity can increase the overall operational cost of data centers. These concerns have prompted many service providers to use eco-friendly and renewable sources of energy to power their data centers. Eco-friendly data centers typically use low heat emission building materials and heat pumps as well as evaporative cooling mechanisms. Thus, the growing focus on sustainable and clean sources of energy will be one of the key data center market trends in Southeast Asia during the forecast period.

"Other factors such as the shift toward large data center facilities, and the increasing digital transformation initiatives will have a significant impact on the growth of the data center market value in Southeast Asia during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Data Center Market in Southeast Asia: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the data center market in Southeast Asia by component (IT infrastructure, electrical construction, mechanical construction, general construction, and security solutions) and geography (Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Rest of Southeast Asia).

Singapore led the data center market in Southeast Asia in 2018, followed by Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Rest of Southeast Asia respectively. The growth of the data center market share in Singapore is attributed to the huge investments in IT infrastructure, especially in cloud computing.

