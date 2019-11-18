KALRAY: Kalray and 2CRSi join forces and demonstrate composability at SuperComputing 2019

Kalray's reconfigurable acceleration solutions enable 2CRSi to rapidly compose modular solutions and efficiently respond to the growing diversity of application workloads.

Grenoble, Strasbourg (France), Denver (USA) - November 18, 2019 - Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems, and 2CRSi (Euronext Paris: 2CRSi), a leader in the design and manufacturing of very high-performance IT servers announce today that companies are leveraging their mutual technology and expertise to build composable and scalable server appliances.



Combined expertise for real synergy

Kalray's reconfigurable acceleration solutions provide the opportunity for 2CRSi to expand its offer for the highly diversified enterprise datacenter market, including Small and Medium Businesses. There is a demanding and evolving need for flexibility, computing performance and fast integration, requiring easy to deploy reconfigurable solutions. With a unique architecture, Kalray's programmable acceleration cards based on MPPA® ("Massively Parallel Processor Array") can run real-time and compute-intensive applications on the same card and be seamlessly reconfigured during its lifetime in the field.

Through this collaboration, 2CRSi is strengthening its strategy to rapidly build tailor-made high-performance computing solutions for high-growth domains such as video surveillance, defect detection, finance algorithm optimization, Artificial Intelligence and many others.



One single card - Multiple configurations

Kalray's MPPA manycore intelligent processor is making the KONIC™ PCIe cards fully programmable and easily reconfigurable, supporting addition, removal, or modification of optimized software modules as required during the lifetime of the card. Such module reconfiguration could include a mix of AI engines, application acceleration or protocol stacks.

Using a standard and open programmable development environment, this brings true composability and flexibility to expert system integrators such as 2CRSi.



Alain Wilmouth, CEO of 2CRSi explained: "2CRSi is always eager to develop innovative technology and provide state-of-the-art solutions. We are very excited to leverage Kalray's technology. Starting with this demonstration at Supercomputing 2019, we want to further explore what composable and flexible solutions can be built to satisfy our customers. ultimately resulting in an optimized Total Cost of Ownership."



Éric Baissus, CEO of Kalray commented: "2CRSi is one the most innovative solution providers delivering best in class server solutions in terms of cost, compute and power consumption. We are glad to contribute to 2CRSi's offering with our KONIC reconfigurable cards and to enable 2CRSi to rapidly build the best solutions for their Customers."



Demonstration at SuperComputing 2019

2CRSi and Kalray will showcase three different software configurations of the same KONIC™ reconfigurable PCIe card integrated into a dual-x86 server built by 2CRSi:

Multiple and heterogenous AI Inference engines ("Multi-CNN");

Flexible multi-acceleration - Example of Fast Fourier Transform (FFT) acceleration;

High performance storage disaggregation using Kalray's Target Controller ("KTC™") for low latency access to high density JBOF ("Just a Bunch of Flash").

For more information and to view the demonstrations, come and visit us at SuperComputing,

the international conference for high performance computing, networking, storage, and Analysis, from November 18 to 21 at Colorado Convention Center, Denver, USA:

Kalray's booth #2205 and 2CRSi booth #1801



À propos de Kalray

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0010722819 - ALKAL) is the pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems. A genuine technological breakthrough, "intelligent" processors are able to intelligently analyze a vast quantity of data on the fly and to make decisions and interact in real time with the outside world. These intelligent processors will be largely deployed in fast-growing sectors such as new-generation networks (intelligent data centers) and autonomous vehicles, as well as in healthcare equipment, drones and robots. Kalray's offering spans both processors and global solutions (electronic boards and software). Created in 2008 as a spin-off of CEA ("Commissariat à l'Énergie Atomique", the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission), Kalray addresses a broad spectrum of customers including server manufacturers, intelligent system integrators and consumer product manufacturers such as car makers.

Read more at: www.kalrayinc.com





À propos de 2CRSi

2CRSi is headquartered in Strasbourg, France, and has subsidiaries in Manchester, UK, Dubai, UAE, and San Jose in the Silicon Valley. It specializes in the design and manufacturing of very high-performance IT servers. It provides innovative calculation, data storage and data transfer solutions to over 200 various clients in 25 countries.

Read more at: www.2crsi.com



CONTACTS FOR KALRAY



INVESTORS

Eric BAISSUS

contactinvestisseurs@kalray.eu

+33 (0)76 18 90 71



ACTUS finance & communication

Caroline LESAGE

kalray@actus.fr

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79



MEDIA

Loic HAMON

communication@kalray.eu

+33 ()04 76 18 90 71



ACTUS finance & communication

Serena BONI

sboni@actus.fr

+33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

CONTACTS FOR 2CRSi



INVESTORS

Valérie Bouleau

Chief Financial Officer

investors@2crsi.com

+33 (0)3 69 73 81 30



Actifin

Victoire Demeestère

Financial Communication

vdemeestere@actifin.fr

+ 33 (0)1 56 88 11 24





MEDIA

Actifin

Jennifer Jullia

jjullia@actifin.fr

+ 33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews Security Master".

- Security Master Key:

yGtyYcpvlG3Jy2xvk8ZuaGKUnG1hl5OZl2WZyJZwmJ3JnXFnm2yXm8eWn2Zilm1n

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

https://www.security-master-key.com.Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:Télécharger le PDF