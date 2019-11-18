Web Presence: Eric Buschbacher Lists Top Players in New York Knicks History

Eric Buschbacher goes over top players from the Knicks 73 year sports franchise.

EMERSON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2019 / The New York Knicks are one of the most popular basketball teams in the country, producing 96 All-Star selections. Additionally, the Knicks have made it to the playoffs 42 times, winning two championships. Eric Buschbacher, avid Knicks fan, lists the most legendary Knicks players throughout history.

1. Walt Frazier

Also known as Clyde, Walt Frazier was a superstar on defense, making seven All-Defensive First teams. He was tough and quick with his hands, always stepping up under pressure. He is the leader in assists and comes in second place for points and eighth in rebounds. Eric Buschbacher notes that Frazier is mainly responsible for one of the best games ever played in the history of the NBA Finals. Frazier scored 36 points, 19 assists, seven rebounds, and four steals.

2. Patrick Ewing

The last time the Knicks were in the running for the championship, Patrick Ewing was at the forefront. The Knicks were able to choose him first overall in the draft after winning the lottery, gaining an intimidating player on both offense and defense. Eric Buschbacher explains that Ewing received 11 All-Star nominations for Knicks, leading several playoff runs, including the finals in 1994.

3. Willis Reed

As a rookie, Willis Reed led the Knicks in scoring and rebounding. He continued to the All-Star game before winning Rookie of the Year, and eventually landed his official nickname, "The Captain." Eric Buschbacher explains that Reed is the only Knick ever to win the MVP award, making headlines for that 1969-1970 basketball season. Willis Reed averaged 21.7 points and 13.9 rebounds when bringing the team to a league-winning 60 wins. He shined like a star when he continued to play even after tearing a muscle in his thigh during game five. By fighting through the pain to make his first two shots, Willis Reed inspired the team and helped them win the game, and after that, the championship.

About Eric Buschbacher:

After completing an associate's degree in business, Eric Buschbacher earned his bachelor's degree in Business Management from St. John's University in Jamaica, NY. He is now an eager young professional looking to develop new skills in a challenging work environment.

Eric Buschbacher is an avid sports fan that played competitively in basketball and soccer. He enjoys rooting on the Giants, Knicks, and Yankees in addition to watching top European athletes compete in the Euro and World Cup. In his spare time, Eric Buschbacher enjoys going to the gym to work on strength training.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7862338220

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/567088/Eric-Buschbacher-Lists-Top-Players-in-New-York-Knicks-History