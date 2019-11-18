Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Closes $1.5 Million Equity Financing from Existing Shareholder

Proceeds Used to Pay Off Convertible Note to Minimize Dilution

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2019 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce the closing of a $1.5 million equity financing.

The investor, an existing common shareholder, was issued 500,000 shares of its E Series Preferred Stock in connection with the financing. The shares were issued pursuant to an exemption from registration provided by Section 4(2) of the Securities Act of 1933. The offering was not a public offering as defined in Section 4(2) due to the limited number of persons that received the shares and the manner of the offering. In addition, the Purchaser represented that it had the necessary investment intent as required by Section 4(2) and agreed to receive share certificates bearing a legend that stated that the securities were restricted pursuant to Rule 144 of the Securities Act.

On November 14, 2019 the Company paid off a $1.5 million convertible note. Management believes that payment of this note was important to avoid and/or minimize the dilution of the shareholders.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB: GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

