With the rapidly changing IT infrastructure, hackers are finding new ways of stealing valuable information and disrupting businesses by surpassing digital security walls. Credential theft cases are also increasing due to an increasing dependency on websites and web applications for critical purposes including transactions, purchases, and other related activities. This has encouraged the organizations to adopt high-security solutions, such as CDN security. Moreover, vendors in the global CDN security market are introducing solutions for advanced threats such as DDoS, which is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, proliferation of mobile applications will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Security Market: Proliferation of Mobile Applications

The number of mobile applications has increased significantly in recent years. Mobile applications including social media applications, news, music, entertainment, and sports application use CDN security solutions for data delivery. The consumption of digital content has increased with the penetration of smartphones worldwide. Vertical video content is also becoming popular among the consumers. In addition, digital content and service providers are adopting the vertical content format for optimizing their content for viewers accessing through smartphones. Thus, increasing popularity of vertical content will further create the need for CDN security solutions for meeting OTT vendors' needs and regional requirements.

"Growing consumption of online content, increased dependence on Internet, increased demand for integrated CDN security solutions, and emergence of AI in CDN security are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Security Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global content delivery network (CDN) security market by end-user (media and entertainment, retail, IT and telecommunication, public sector, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

North America led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. Expanding IT, healthcare, BFSI, and other industries coupled with the large presence of OTT providers in North America are expected to drive the CDN security market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, organizations in the US and Mexico are elevating their spending on advanced security solutions for preventing CDN thefts as the dependency on the Internet, wireless technologies, and cloud-based services is high in the region.

