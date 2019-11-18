Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (Euronext Paris: ETL) welcomes the decision of the FCC laying out a framework for the public auction of a portion of C-band spectrum between 3.7-4.2 GHz, which it regards as an important first step in expediting rapidly and equitably the clearance of C band frequencies for mobile 5G services.

Eutelsat looks forward to engaging with the FCC in a fruitful and positive dialogue aimed at shaping an equitable and efficient process to facilitate the expedition of the auction and subsequent clearing of the frequencies, so that 5G can be rolled out in a timely manner throughout the CONUS.

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005722/en/

Contacts:

Media

Marie-Sophie Ecuer

Tel.: 33 1 53 98 37 91

mecuer@eutelsat.com



Jessica Whyte

Tel.: 33 1 53 98 37 91

jwhyte@eutelsat.com



Investors

Joanna Darlington

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30

jdarlington@eutelsat.com



Cédric Pugni

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30

cpugni@eutelsat.com



Alexandre Enjalbert

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30

aenjalbert@eutelsat.com