Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX), a cutting-edge technology provider that enables vehicles to become safer, more connected, efficient and environmentally friendly, today announced the Company's President and CEO, Olivier Rabiller, is scheduled to present at the Barclays Global Automotive Conference in New York on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 1:35 pm Eastern Time 7:35 pm Central European Time.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Garrett's website at http://investors.garrettmotion.com. The webcast will be archived on Garrett's website.

Garrett Motion is a differentiated technology leader, serving customers worldwide for more than 65 years with passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, aftermarket replacement and performance enhancement solutions. Garrett's cutting-edge technology enables vehicles to become safer, more connected, efficient and environmentally friendly. Our portfolio of turbocharging, electric boosting and automotive software solutions empowers the transportation industry to redefine and further advance motion. For more information, please visit www.garrettmotion.com.

