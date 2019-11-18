The "Europe Mass Notification Systems Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Mass Notification Systems Market is expected to witness market growth of 16.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).

A mass notification system (MNS) is implemented to transmit notifications to clients, residents, staff and public officials in order to maintain everyone informed during a particular case or disaster. These systems are highly crucial in coordinating with the population during rescue and relief activities needed in natural disasters with earthquakes, floods and hurricanes. These systems are highly crucial.

Mass notification systems provide the communication technology at the core that warns and guides individuals about possible security measures in the event of risk. Once compiled on the MNS, multiple formats like SMS, e-mail, social media, web, RSS and other formats allow for the simultaneous communication. The advent of mobile mass notification applications that enables better management of accidents and alerting users using simple and interactive dashboards is a major technological advance that focuses on leading players operating on this market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Europe Mass Notification Systems Market, by Component

1.4.2 Europe Mass Notification Systems Market, by Solution Type

1.4.3 Europe Mass Notification Systems Market, by Organization Size

1.4.4 Europe Mass Notification Systems Market, by Deployment Type

1.4.5 Europe Mass Notification Systems Market, by End User

1.4.6 Europe Mass Notification Systems Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players

Chapter 4. Europe Mass Notification Systems Market by Component

4.1 Europe Mass Notification Systems Hardware Market by Country

4.2 Europe Mass Notification Systems Software Services Market by Country

Chapter 5. Europe Mass Notification Systems Market by Solution Type

5.1 Europe Mass Notification Systems In-Building Solutions Market by Country

5.2 Europe Mass Notification Systems Wide-Area Solutions Market by Country

5.3 Europe Mass Notification Systems Distributed Recipient Solutions Market by Country

Chapter 6. Europe Mass Notification Systems Market by Organization Size

6.1 Europe Large Enterprises Mass Notification Systems Market by Country

6.2 Europe Small Medium-Sized Enterprises Mass Notification Systems Market by Country

Chapter 7. Europe Mass Notification Systems Market by Deployment Mode

7.1 Europe On Premise Mass Notification Systems Market by Country

7.2 Europe Cloud Mass Notification Systems Market by Country

Chapter 8. Europe Mass Notification Systems Market by End User

8.1 Europe Education Mass Notification Systems Market by Country

8.2 Europe Healthcare Life Sciences Mass Notification Systems Market by Country

8.3 Europe Energy Utilities Mass Notification Systems Market by Country

8.4 Europe Transportation and Logistics Mass Notification Systems Market by Country

8.5 Europe Commercial and Industrial Mass Notification Systems Market by Country

8.6 Europe Government and Defense Mass Notification Systems Market by Country

8.7 Europe Others Mass Notification Systems Market by Country

Chapter 9. Europe Mass Notification Systems Market by Country

9.1 Germany Mass Notification Systems Market

9.1.1 Germany Mass Notification Systems Market by Component

9.1.2 Germany Mass Notification Systems Market by Solution Type

9.1.3 Germany Mass Notification Systems Market by Organization Size

9.1.4 Germany Mass Notification Systems Market by Deployment Mode

9.1.5 Germany Mass Notification Systems Market by End User

9.2 UK Mass Notification Systems Market

9.3 France Mass Notification Systems Market

9.4 Russia Mass Notification Systems Market

9.5 Spain Mass Notification Systems Market

9.6 Italy Mass Notification Systems Market

9.7 Rest of Europe Mass Notification Systems Market

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1 Motorola Solutions, Inc.

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Financial Analysis

10.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.1.4 Research Development Expense

10.1.1 Recent strategies and developments:

10.1.1.1 Acquisition and mergers:

10.1.1.2 Product launches:

10.1.1.3 Expansions:

10.1.2 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Johnson Controls International PLC

10.3 Eaton Corporation PLC

10.4 BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry AtHoc)

10.5 Honeywell International, Inc.

10.6 Siemens AG

10.7 Everbridge, Inc.

10.8 Blackboard, Inc. (Providence Equity Partners)

10.9 OnSolve LLC

10.10 Singlewire Software LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bum0e

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005750/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900