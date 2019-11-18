The "Europe Data Center Networking Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Data Center Networking Market is expected to witness market growth of 11.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).

Large organizations try to allocate their workload on several cloud platforms. This has led to the need to decentralize and break up the infrastructure of the data center. Since organizations is expected to embrace distinct working models of data centers according to their demands, tailored networking platforms are increasingly needed to simplify cloud computing activities. It is anticipated that this will create new market opportunities.

Currently, the workload in a company-and unlimited workload for consumers and entertainers-is carried out on a single computer, and data center networking is, therefore, necessary. The networks provide the servers, customers, applications and middleware with a common map to stage workload execution and also for managing access to their information. A workflow that involves networking between the data centers is coordinated amongst servers and customers in the network. Data is exchanged between servers and customers, however, there is no main supervisor of these transactions for modern datacenters.

Increased demand for data center networking is predicted in the mega data center sector and the increasing colocation trend in developing economies. Mega data centers are a huge environment for processing data, requiring extremely complicated networking solutions for efficient data storage and processing.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Europe Data Center Networking Market, by Application

1.4.2 Europe Data Center Networking Market, by End User

1.4.3 Europe Data Center Networking Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players

Chapter 4. Europe Data Center Networking Market by Application

4.1 Europe Data Center Networking Storage Area Network Market by Country

4.2 Europe Data Center Networking Network Security Equipment Market by Country

4.3 Europe Data Center Networking WAN Optimization Equipment Market by Country

4.4 Europe Data Center Networking Ethernet Switches Market by Country

4.5 Europe Data Center Networking Routers and Application Delivery Controllers Market by Country

4.6 Europe Other Application Data Center Networking Market by Country

Chapter 5. Europe Data Center Networking Market by End User

5.1 Europe IT Telecom Data Center Networking Market by Country

5.2 Europe BFSI Data Center Networking Market by Country

5.3 Europe Retail Data Center Networking Market by Country

5.4 Europe Education and Media Entertainment Data Center Networking Market by Country

5.5 Europe Healthcare Data Center Networking Market by Country

5.6 Europe Government Data Center Networking Market by Country

5.7 Europe Others Data Center Networking Market by Country

Chapter 6. Europe Data Center Networking Market by Country

6.1 Germany Data Center Networking Market

6.1.1 Germany Data Center Networking Market by Application

6.1.2 Germany Data Center Networking Market by End User

6.2 UK Data Center Networking Market

6.3 France Data Center Networking Market

6.4 Russia Data Center Networking Market

6.5 Spain Data Center Networking Market

6.6 Italy Data Center Networking Market

6.7 Rest of Europe Data Center Networking Market

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Nokia Corporation (Alkatel Lucent S.A.)

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.1.4 Research Development Expense

7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.1.5.1 Collaborations, partnerships and agreements:

7.1.6 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Cisco systems, Inc.

7.3 Microsoft Corporation

7.4 Dell Technologies, Inc.

7.5 Extreme Networks, Inc.

7.6 IBM Corporation

7.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HP Development Company L.P.)

7.8 Intel Corporation

7.9 Juniper Networks, Inc.

7.10 Fujitsu Limited

7.11 NEC Corporation

