The Europe Atherectomy Devices Market is expected to witness market growth of 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).

The Germany market dominated the Europe Atherectomy Devices Market by Country in 2018, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2025; thereby, achieving a market value of $53.7 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6 during the forecast period. Additionally, The France market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.7% during (2019 2025).

It is anticipated that the increasing rate of peripheral and coronary arterial illnesses combined with increased demand for minimally invasive methods will stimulate the expansion of the market for atherectomy devices. Minimally invasive surgical technologies provide faster recovery, fast procedural time, lower risk of infections and complications. As a result of rapid growth in the incidence of lifestyle-related ailments and the elderly workforce, the global industry for atherectomy devices is likely to experience a significant increase in demand.

Although in coronary and vascular operations, the frequency of atherectomy is rising, this is happening for various purposes. Throughout coronary interventions, in which atherectomy is performed almost exclusively in conjunction with stenting, its use allows the deployment of stents in patients with heavily calcified lesions that is expected to otherwise be sent to CABG.

The healthcare industry is experiencing dynamic activities in the form of latest product approvals and growing marketing in different geographic places. Medtronic plc, for example, obtained CE mark permission for its HawkOne lateral atherectomy system in January 2017. The new HawkOne 6 French (6F) treatment system for PAD patients offers a single tool with an easy-to-use treatment choice.

