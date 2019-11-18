The "2020 EMEA Outlook" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global and by extension, the Europe, Middle East, and Africa economic outlook is on the verge of a potentially risky downturn. But although risks are tilted to the downside and uncertainty remains exceptionally high, EMEA will continue to offer opportunities for those ready to look deeper and focus more on the excellence in execution required to capture them. Improvements in major EMEA markets Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa will create some additional opportunities, even as Western Europe's outlook remains gloomy. Segments and industries in the manufacturing and industrials sectors will be under severe pressure during the year, but opportunities in consumer goods, healthcare, and technologies will remain much more positive. Navigating this environment will require very strong focus on identifying untapped opportunities and resilient segments; creating, communicating, and monetizing value in innovative ways; and remaining extremely agile as the external environment continues to pose risks.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Overview of EMEA's Outlook

Our View on EMEA

EMEA in the Global Context

Consumer Spending Will Drive Growth in the Region

Government Spending Will Offer Opportunities

Business Investment Will Be Under Pressure

Inflation Will Ease

Priority Actions for 2020

Priority Actions for 2020

1. Accelerate Top-Line Growth With Deeper Focus

2. Improve Route-To-Market Structure Cost Efficiency

3. Improve Customer Centricity Across the Organization

4. Create and Monetize Value for Customers in New Ways

5. Integrate Contingencies Into 2020 Plans

Drivers of EMEA Performance in 2020

2019 Saw a Sharp Change in Growth Trends

Global Growth Will Remain Subdued in 2020

Oil Prices Are Unlikely to Increase Significantly

Expect Loose Monetary Policy

Exchange Rates Will Be Volatile

US-China Trade Wars Will Post Considerable Risks

Other US Policies to Monitor

Local Political Risks Will Linger in EMEA

Subregional Outlooks

Our View on Western Europe

Our View on Central Europe

Our View on CIS

Our View on the Middle East and North Africa

Our View on Sub-Saharan Africa

Industry Outlooks

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Industrials

Technology

About the Author

For more information about this country profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b9ufw6

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005787/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900