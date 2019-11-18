Sims Recycling Solutions President To Address G7 Members At Paris Summit

- G7 Resource Efficiency Alliance extends invitation to discuss value retention processes for consumer electronics -

PARIS, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sims Recycling Solutions (SRS), a global leader in IT asset disposition and cloud recycling, announces that Ingrid Sinclair, global president, will address the G7 Alliance Value Retention Policies Workshop on 19th and 20th November in Paris, France. The workshop aims to bring together policy makers, representatives of business, civil society initiatives and experts from research, from G7 member states.

The workshop forms part of the Resource Efficiency Alliance, an international platform created by the G7 in 2015 with the objective to share best practices for using natural resources less, longer and better. Attendees will explore best practices and actions to promote the scaling-up of business models for consumer goods that involve remanufacture, refurbishment, resale and repair - collectively referred to as Value Retention Practices (VRP).

Sinclair will address the role of electronics recyclers in the transition to an economy that is more circular, discussing the importance of VRPs in high value consumer electronics. The address from Sims Recycling Solutions' global lead will share best practice for developing efficient reuse and recycling practices geared towards retaining the highest material value and lifecycle by engaging with all actors in the supply chain.

"Environmentally and economically, consumer electronics offer so much potential for management in a closed-loop versus linear 'take-make-waste' manner," says Sinclair discussing her planned address. "Extension of useful product life through refurbishment, repair and reuse translated into new material savings, less production waste and emissions. I'm delighted to have the opportunity to share our experience working with leading consumer electronics manufacturers to implement value retention processes on a global scale."

The workshop is co-organised by the French G7 Presidency and the European Union, as a contribution to the Bologna Roadmap of the G7 Alliance on Resource Efficient. It builds on the discussions of policies for VRP by the G7 Alliance held in Brussels in 2017 and Montreal in 2018, and the past and ongoing work of the International Resource Panel.

About Sims Recycling Solutions

Sims Recycling Solutions (SRS) specializes in providing resourceful solutions to manage different streams for retired electronic equipment, components and metals. SRS plays a key role in helping local, national and global companies manage ongoing technology shifts by securely and responsibly recycling electronic products and managing the disposition of IT equipment. SRS works with businesses and major cloud companies to provide periodic decommissioning of older data center equipment, as well as with companies that are closing down their corporate data centers as work moves to the cloud. The IT asset disposition (ITAD) and electronics recycling services offered at SRS ensure clients of data security, brand protection and maximum IT value recovery, while optimizing material reuse and contributing to the circular economy. As a responsible corporate citizen, we continuously seek new ways to broaden our participation in the environmental sector. For more information, visit www.simsrecycling.com.

