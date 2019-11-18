The global virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 45% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005644/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global virtual customer premises equipment market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The reduction in TCO will be one of the major drivers in the global vCPE market. WAN optimizers, switches, and routers are proprietary networking equipment which are used by service providers. However, these proprietary networking equipment cannot work with external systems. Such drawbacks can be overcome by vCPE that uses low-cost white box server to run and virtualize network functions such as switching, VPN, routing, and firewall security. vCPE is designed to be compatible with other open-source software and external systems such as OPNFV. This minimizes the time taken to resolve complex proprietary issues, which in turn, reduces hardware maintenance cost.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31025

As per Technavio, the increasing implementation of uCPE hardware by service providers, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global vCPE Market: Increasing Implementation of uCPE Hardware by Service Providers

uCPE helps in establishing virtualization, even at remote locations and contains improved properties compared to vCPE. The adoption of uCPE hardware is increasing among major service providers and end customers because it helps in lowering the cost of networking hardware. Service providers are incorporating uCPE solutions as one of their major expansion strategies because it will enable telecom service providers and network integrators to launch 5G network services. These factors will propel the vCPE market growth during the forecast period.

"The ease of deployment and the advantages of vCPE in IoT implementation are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global vCPE Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global vCPE market by end-user (telecommunication, banking and financial services, retail, education, and others) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market share in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the growing demand for vCPE resulting from the adoption of cloud computing, 5G, and SD-WAN and infrastructure-as-a-service in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005644/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com