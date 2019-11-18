The MoU, which Dr. Sheikh Sultan signed with Alexander Kuleshov, Director of the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology, aims to enhance cooperation between the two sides in the areas of higher education and scientific research, as well as community service within an institutional framework. The scope of cooperation of the MoU includes joint education, scientific research, student training and joint ventures, studies and research projects of particular interest in areas such as biotechnology, medicine, health sciences, energy, photon technology, oil and natural gas, informatics and Artificial Intelligence. At the end of the ceremony, Dr. Sheikh Sultan and Kuleshov exchanged souvenirs and commemorative shields.

