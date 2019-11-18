Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 18.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A112ST ISIN: US47215P1066 Ticker-Symbol: 013A 
Tradegate
18.11.19
21:50 Uhr
29,500 Euro
-0,850
-2,80 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
JD.COM INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JD.COM INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,450
29,700
22:00
29,400
29,800
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JD.COM
JD.COM INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JD.COM INC ADR29,500-2,80 %