The first open court hearing has been held in a case brought against the government by JD.com Inc. as China's No. 2 e-commerce firm escalates its battle with market leader Alibaba over trademarks related to the "Double 11" shopping festival. In July 2018, JD.com brought a case against the National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) at the Beijing Intellectual Property Court. Alibaba's sales hit 268.4 billion yuan ($38.3 billion) and JD.com's reached 204.4 billion yuan, though the two companies don't calculate the figure in the same way.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...