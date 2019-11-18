Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 18.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 903276 ISIN: US3682872078 Ticker-Symbol: GAZ 
Tradegate
18.11.19
21:57 Uhr
6,980 Euro
-0,076
-1,08 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
GAZPROM PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAZPROM PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,934
6,984
22:10
6,940
6,980
21:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GAZPROM
GAZPROM PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GAZPROM PJSC ADR6,980-1,08 %
NAFTOGAZ OF UKRAINE--