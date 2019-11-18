National Joint-Stock Company Naftogaz of Ukraine on Monday received an official offer from Russia's Gazprom to extend gas transit contract from January 2020. As reported earlier, Gazprom announced today that the company had sent an official offer to Naftogaz of Ukraine to extend the existing gas transit contract or conclude a new agreement for 12 months, taking into account the forecast demand of European buyers for 2020. The current transit contract between Ukraine and Russian Gazprom was concluded in 2009 for a period of 10 years.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...