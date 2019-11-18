Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2019) - Meadow Bay Gold Corporation (CSE: MAY) (OTCQB: MAYGF) (FSE: 20M) (WKN A1C3DN) ("Meadow Bay" or the "Company") announces that further to its news releases of September 25, 2019 and October 8, 2019, it has closed the sale of all of the Company's shares in Desert Hawk Resources Inc. ("Desert Hawk") (and thereby the Atlanta Gold Mine project in Lincoln County, Nevada) to Casino Gold Corp. ("Casino Gold").

Casino Gold is a Toronto-based private gold exploration company that holds gold exploration projects in the Battle Mountain Trend in Nevada. Casino Gold also currently holds 46.29% of the issued and outstanding shares of Victory Metals Inc., which owns a 100% interest in the Iron Point Vanadium Project located 22 miles east of Winnemucca, Nevada. As consideration for the purchase of Desert Hawk, Casino Gold issued to Meadow Bay 10,000,000 common shares in its capital (the "Casino Gold Shares"), which currently represents approximately 5.8% of Casino Gold's issued and outstanding shares.

The Company sold Desert Hawk in conjunction with its planned acquisition of Mountain Valley MD Inc. ("MVMD"), a private Ontario corporation focused on becoming a health and wellness organization centred around cannabis derivatives. The Company and MVMD are currently in the process of seeking regulatory approval to closing this transaction.

The sale of Desert Hawk constituted a sale of all or substantially all of the undertaking of the Company for which it obtained approval from its shareholders by way of a special resolution (the "Desert Hawk Resolution") passed at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Meadow Bay shareholders held on October 17, 2019.

Meadow Bay intends to alter its authorized share structure to create Class B Non-Voting Common Shares of Meadow Bay (the "Class B Shares") and issue to each holder of common shares of Meadow Bay, prior to Meadow Bay acquiring MVMD, one Class B Share for every common share of Meadow Bay held by such shareholder, by way of share distribution, dividend or otherwise. If, after the Company acquires MVMD, the Company determines to distribute the Casino Gold Shares to the holders of the Class B Shares or the Company completes the sale of all or any portion of the Casino Gold Shares, the Company would redeem all of its then outstanding Class B Shares and distribute the Casino Gold Shares and/or the proceeds arising from the sale of any of the Casino Gold Shares, as the case may be, to the holders of the Class B Shares.

Please refer to the management information circular of the Company filed on September 26, 2019 under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com for additional information on the above-noted matters.

