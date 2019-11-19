Web Presence: SCUBA Specialists, John Clay Dickinson and Rachel Janea McGinnis, Organize Beach Clean-Ups to Preserve the Oceans & Save Marine Species

PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2019 / From Miami to Fort Lauderdale and Venice Beach to Daytona, Florida is world-famous for its spacious sandy beaches and stunning coastline. The state, also home to Disney World and a host of other tourist hot spots, attracts about forty million visitors every year and is home to another 21.3 million. Rachel Janea McGinnis and John Clay Dickinson of Lake Park, FL, have called the state home for decades. Marine biology and aquatic professionals, the pair is dedicated to preserving the area's natural treasures and diverse ecosystem for future generations of travelers and residents alike. Their efforts include organizing several beach clean-ups, community events at which volunteers spend time removing trash and other harmful waste from area beaches.

Rachel Janea McGinnis and John Clay Dickinson echo the sentiment of scientists, researchers, conservationists, and eco-conscious citizens around the globe when they say a significant change is needed to save the world. Specifically, along with the looming effects of climate change, the affront to our seas and oceans is a serious issue that affects millions of species all along the food chain, from coral reefs to human beings.

America alone generates about 10.5 million tons of plastic waste every year but recycles just one to two percent of it, according to Seastewards. About 14 billion pounds of trash, much of which is plastic, ends up in the ocean, killing as many as one million marine animals and birds in the Pacific Ocean each day, according to the organization.

Rachel Janea McGinnis, co-owner of Florida SCUBA Divers in Southeast Florida, says although a massive change is needed to get our earth and oceans back on track, a little effort can go a long way. With the help of community volunteers throughout Florida and beyond, there is hope for our oceans and the millions of species that call the water and shorelines home.

In addition to participating in beach clean-ups, Rachel Janea McGinnis and John Clay Dickinson encourage everyone to minimize the use of plastic. In particular, they advise, eliminate as many disposable plastics as possible from your daily life, including disposable cutlery, cups, and straws. Also, recycle whenever possible. Not only can you toss items into the recycling bin, but you can also reuse containers, such as cottage cheese and yogurt tubs, for food storage or household organization, rather than throwing them away.

Rachel Janea McGinnis and John Clay Dickinson are hopeful for the future of Florida and are inspired by the legions of volunteers and concerned citizens putting in work to make the world a better place.

To find out more about Florida SCUBA Divers, please visit: http://www.floridascubadivers.com/

