Bigfoot Project Investments Inc. New Management New Board

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2019) - The management of the company has established a new management team to further the development of the company including but not limited to maintaining its compliance and reporting with the filing of the 10K and subsequent 8K to disclose changes in the company.

Tom Biscardi, former CEO of Bigfoot Project Investments Inc. (OTC Pink: BGFT) and current CEO of Searching for Bigfoot a wholly-owned subsidiary http://www.searchingforbigfoot.com said, "I am pleased to announce a new day for BGFT - a new management team as part of a restructuring program which began in October 2019 consisting of Joseph R. Cellura Chairman of the BOD and Chief Executive Officer Joe brings in excess of 40 years of extensive experience in corporate turnaround and restructuring."





Lord Global Corporation and Bigfoot Project Investments Inc.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6680/49855_6f2039ebd44679d3_001full.jpg

"We also welcome our newly appointed President, Joseph J. Frontiere who will also serve on our Board of Directors. He is a seasoned professional in technology including Augmented, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. Our new Chief Operating Officer and Vice Chairman of the BOD, Mike Ghiselli has over the last 10 years has engaged in funding both public and private enterprises. Alexandra Aizenshtadt member of the BOD and director of International Business Development brings to the company a unique approach to social media and entertainment. In addition to the BOD our newly appointed independent member of the BOD Chet Idziszek an international specialist in resource technology exploration and recovery."

Joseph Frontiere states that "the mention of the imaginary character Bigfoot is established in the minds of individuals young and old. We intend to take the mystery in searching for Bigfoot into media like the Lord of The Rings trilogy utilizing Augmented and Virtual Reality in a museum, library and augmented and virtual reality studio. The experience will be like Pokemon Go only in augmented reality." Joe Cellura stated, "I am enthused to be working with a young talented team of professionals." The restructuring program for BGFT begins with a corporate finance and compliance initiative to provide the company with the working capital necessary to further establish the search for Bigfoot with new and entertaining media and technology."

Bigfoot Project Investments Inc. 4041 East Sunset Boulevard, Henderson, Nevada USA

Sara Reynolds

(650).793.9093

bgft@searchingforbigfoot.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49855