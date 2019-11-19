The global generative design market is expected to post a CAGR of over 16% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005737/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global generative design market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Generative designs enable the OEMs and automotive manufacturers to minimize the overall weight of the vehicle. With the rising demand for lightweight automotive designs due to improving fuel economy standards, OEMs are focusing on deploying generative design solutions to enhance the performance and handling of vehicles. Furthermore, various automotive industry participants are using generative design solutions to manufacture lightweight vehicles offering higher fuel efficiency, better control for drivers, and improved acceleration using lesser energy. Thus, the growing adoption of generative design solutions from the automotive industry is likely to impact market growth positively during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31366

As per Technavio, the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) with a generative design will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Generative Design Market: Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Generative Design

Al with generative design solutions is increasingly being adopted by participants in various industries such as construction and automotive. Al provides a centralized view of all business activities and associated information while increasing the capabilities of designers and engineers to test new designs and incorporate them into the products. Furthermore, AI allows the integration of generative designs with algorithms to offer a wide range of design alternatives to modern businesses. As a result, besides spending on IT infrastructure and analytical solutions, many companies are investing in deploying real-time solutions such as AI to have a competitive advantage in the market. These initiatives will further lead to an increase in demand for Al with generative design during the forecast period.

"Increasing popularity of cloud-based generative design solution, rising integration of 3D printing with generative design, and the availability of trial versions of generative design are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Generative Design Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global generative design market by component (software and service) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, respectively due to the increasing investments by enterprises in construction projects in the region. Also, the growing demand for generative design from industries including aerospace, automotive, and manufacturing sector would further augment the generative design market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005737/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/