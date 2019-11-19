AETOS Wins Best Broker at Traders Awards 2019

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AETOS Capital Group has the won the "Best Broker in Vietnam" at the esteemed Traders Awards 2019.

Held in Ho Chi Minh City, the Traders Awards celebrates the best broker and trading companies that Asia has to offer. The prestigious event recognises businesses that champion great products and trading technology. AETOS Capital Group was supported by thousands of voters as the best broker in Vietnam.

AETOS' recognition in Vietnam is testament to the impact that the business has had in the country in such a short period of time. AETOS has established itself in over 100 jurisdictions around the world, but only launched in Vietnam a few months ago. Its rapid rise in the country is due to its offering of a world-class trading platform backed up by excellent customer service and helpful education programs.

The appeal of the AETOS brand has helped it launch so successfully in Vietnam. AETOS is renowned around the world for its excellent broker service, which has seen the company receive many awards. High-profile events to introduce the company to traders in Vietnam have been a huge success. These events have been driven by the company's vision to think globally but act locally. This localization strategy has seen appearances at a number of financial exhibitions, which have helped gain a foothold with trading communities throughout the country.

Client education has always been key to AETOS' broker strategy. Training events and seminars to aid and support the needs of local brokers have been a crucial factor in the business' rapid rise in Vietnam.

AETOS' localisation strategy has seen the company quickly gain traction with Vietnamese brokers. A tailor-made local pricing system, rewards for new investors and quick local payment channels have enticed brokers to work with the business. A big reason why AETOS was voted as the "Best Broker in Vietnam" at the Traders Awards.

2019 has been a successful year in Vietnam for AETOS. Further recognition from the Traders Awards serves to enforce its growth and development into a market leader in the country. AETOS is very proud of its offering for brokers. To win best in its class at the Traders Awards 2019 continues to show that it is paying off with industry-wide acknowledgment.

AETOS Capital Group Pty Ltd is a renowned Australian online trader in Forex and CFDs, providing fast access to the financial markets. This includes dealing on Forex, stocks, indices and commodities. AETOS Capital Group (UK) Ltd. is licensed and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

